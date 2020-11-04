Buechs, Mildred Catherine ALBANY Mildred Catherine Buechs, 103 years old, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was the widow of Joseph Buechs Sr. They shared over 30 years of marriage together. Born and raised in Albany, she was the daughter of Mable and Patrick Allen. Millie was employed by the N.Y.S. Teachers' Retirement System which she was at for over 30 years before retiring. She enjoyed having family around and reminiscing about the past. She loved her little dog Casey with her whole heart, as well as any kind of sweets she could get her hands on. She is survived by her sister, Florence Enides; her grandson and caregiver Joseph Buechs (Ruth), as well as her grandsons, Jacob Buechs and Brian Buechs (Patricia); and great-grandchildren, Hayley, Joshua, Jacob, Sierra, Brian, Piper, and Riley Buechs. She was predeceased by her son Joseph Buechs Jr.; and grandson Joseph Buechs III. Friends and family are asked to join the graveside service on Thursday, November 5, at 1:30 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 303 Sand Creek Rd., Albany. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com