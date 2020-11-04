1/1
Mildred Catherine Buechs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buechs, Mildred Catherine ALBANY Mildred Catherine Buechs, 103 years old, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was the widow of Joseph Buechs Sr. They shared over 30 years of marriage together. Born and raised in Albany, she was the daughter of Mable and Patrick Allen. Millie was employed by the N.Y.S. Teachers' Retirement System which she was at for over 30 years before retiring. She enjoyed having family around and reminiscing about the past. She loved her little dog Casey with her whole heart, as well as any kind of sweets she could get her hands on. She is survived by her sister, Florence Enides; her grandson and caregiver Joseph Buechs (Ruth), as well as her grandsons, Jacob Buechs and Brian Buechs (Patricia); and great-grandchildren, Hayley, Joshua, Jacob, Sierra, Brian, Piper, and Riley Buechs. She was predeceased by her son Joseph Buechs Jr.; and grandson Joseph Buechs III. Friends and family are asked to join the graveside service on Thursday, November 5, at 1:30 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 303 Sand Creek Rd., Albany. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
01:30 PM
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved