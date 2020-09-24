1/
Mildred E. Albright
Albright, Mildred E. COLONIE Mildred E. Albright, age 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Stillwater, the daughter of the late Chester and Velda Bartlett. She was predeceased by her daughter, Beverly Stazio Drevojan: and her two husbands, Robert Albright and Frank Stazio. Mildred retired from Macy's Department Store as a control manager. She was a member of the St. Francis de Sales Senior Citizens, Albany Polish American Citizens Club Inc. Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary-Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520 and WAIBS Women's Auxiliary. She is survived by her grandchildren, Cynthia Kilgallon, Christopher Drevojan and Darrell Drevojan; a great-granddaughter, Amy Kilgallon; and her siblings, Richard Bartlett and Patricia Purdy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours Monday, September 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 29, at 1 p.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
