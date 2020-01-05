Trombley, Mildred E. Green (Bent) GLENMONT Mildred E. Green Trombley (Bent), 85, passed away on December 30, 2019. She was born in Albany on August 29, 1934, the daughter of the late Delbert Bent and Doris (Eaton) Tenney.Millie loved gardening, dancing and listening to Elvis. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed. Millie was predeceased by her stepfather, Arthur Tenney; her husband, Donald Green and her second husband, Ronald Trombley. She is survived by her children, Debra Russman (Paul), and Gary Green (Gabriella); grandchildren, Shawn Smith, Heather Smith (John), Shannan Smith, Nicholas Green, and Matthew Green; great-grandson, Easton Smith; brother, Arthur Tenney (Sue) and other relatives and friends. Calling hours will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020