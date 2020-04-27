Lesch, Mildred E. ALBANY Mildred E. Lesch, 83, entered eternal life on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Hudson Park Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Albany, she was the beloved daughter of the late Raymond J. Lesch Sr. and Agnes Sheldrick Lesch. Mildred was employed for over 29 years with Picotte Cleaning Services. She was the dear sister of Raymond J. Lesch Jr., Philomene Van Kampen, Laura Molnar and the late Mary T. Duffy and Edna M. Lesch; many nieces and nephews survive. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Mildred in a special way may send a contribution to the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020