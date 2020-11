Ludwig, Mildred Elaine Der Arakelian COLONIE Mildred Elaine Der Arakelian Ludwig passed into peace on November 3, 2020, at her residence. Mildred was born on November 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Michael Der Arakelian and Maude LaMont. After graduating from Troy High School, she went on to work for the New York Telephone Company while raising and being a loving mother to her two daughters, Lori Paterakis (Ludwig) and Jodi Campbell (Ludwig). She retired from Verizon in 1994. Mildred had a passion for her family and Armenian culture. She was also an avid foodie enjoying recipes from all over the world. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Paul Henri Ludwig; her sisters, Alice Seymour, Lucy Tinker, and Grace Horr; and her brothers, Michael Der Arakelian and Harry Der Arakelian. Mildred is survived by her sister Holly Chenaille; her daughters, Lori Paterakis (Ludwig) and Jodi Campbell (Ludwig); her grandchildren, Sara Wood, Paul Paterakis, Dimitrios Paterakis, Milaine Paterakis, Bret Campbell, and Mollie Campbell; and her great-grandchildren, Anthony Wood, Ava Wood, Hazel Paterakis, and Ellie Langley. The ceremony will be private and for immediate family only. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Colonie. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com