Thompson, Mildred Eva NISKAYUNA Mildred E. Thompson of Niskayuna passed away peacefully surrounding by loving family on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a short illness. Born in Lansingburgh on October 4, 1924, she was predeceased by her parents, Harold J. Davis Sr. and Eva Irene (Young) Davis; and by her husband William Thompson and one son, Michael Thompson. Mildred grew up in Lansingburgh and was educated in the Lansingburgh School District. In 1947, Mildred married William Thompson and to this union were born nine children. At age 46, and following in her mother's footsteps, Mildred returned to school to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She received her nursing degree from Maria College. She excelled in her nursing career, bringing to it her contagious compassion. She worked in several area hospitals during her career as well as private duty nursing. She was also blessed to work for several hospitals in California. Most notably, Cedar Sinai Medical Center where she cared for the singer/songwriter Minnie Riperton until her death. It was a great highlight of her life. Mildred gave her life to the Lord in the early 90s and became a member of the Wilborn Temple COGIC where she was also baptized. She served humbly on the hospitality committee and attended the Mid-Hudson Bible Institute. She had a love for music, reading, writing songs and poems. She was a self-taught artist and decided to pick that hobby back up in her late 80s and created some beautiful painted works of art. She leaves to cherish her memories one sister, Mae Miller; one brother Leslie William Davis; three daughters, Marilyn Thompson, Melissa Thompson (Abdul) and Linda Moore (Danny); five sons, William Thompson, Joseph Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson, Robert Thompson, and Kevin Thompson. She also leaves 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, who all adored and loved her and had their "own" special bond with her. Calling hours will be on Friday, July 19, in the Wilborn Temple Church of God in Christ, 121 Jay St., Albany, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







