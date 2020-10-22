1/
Mildred Gugliotti
Gugliotti, Mildred SARATOGA SPRINGS Mildred Gugliotti, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1928, in Manhattan. She was predeceased by her husband John C. Gugliotti. Mildred spent her life raising her family. She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla (Ralph) Dallara; son, John C. Gugliotti; grandsons, Eric and Paul; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Sophia, Brooke, Ryan, and Emersyn. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, at 10 a.m. in Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake. Burial will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Danforth Adult Care Center, 19 Danforth St, Hoosick Falls, NY, 12090.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
