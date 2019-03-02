Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Guzy. View Sign

GUZY Mildred In loving memory of my precious mother on her first anniversary in Heaven. One year ago today the angels came to take you to Heaven to be with Dad. My heart is torn in two - one side is filled with heartache - the other, died with you. I love you and miss you more than words can say - so Mom, until we meet again, my memories walk with me. Your Loving Daughter, Lorraine



