Mildred Irene Bell
1919 - 2020
Bell, Mildred Irene COLONIE On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Mildred Irene Bell passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She was 100 years old. Mildred was born in Halfmoon on October 31, 1919, the daughter of the late John and Sarah Hatlee. She was a dedicated member of the Colonie Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 45 years. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Ellsworth Bell; sisters, Fannie Cole (Alison), and Olive Fulton (Clifford); brothers, Robert Hatlee (Dorothy) and Lewis Hatlee (Myrtle); son-in-law Philip Doggett; and grandson Patrick Doggett. She is survived by her daughter Judith Doggett (Bell); niece Barbara Oddy (John); grandsons, Peter Doggett (Sarah), and Daniel Doggett (Shannon); grandniece Heather Kittle; great-grandniece Emma Kittle; grandnephew Jed Oddy (Amanda); and great-grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha and Austin. There will be a private service for the family. As a way of remembrance, donations may be made at jw.org - donations, World Wide Work. For online condolences please visit www.wynantskillfh.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
