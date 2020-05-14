Katz, Mildred MAPLEWOOD Mildred (Emilia) Katz, formerly of Cohoes and Maplewood, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 in her home. Born in Piney Fork, Ohio on February 14, 1925, Mildred was the daughter of the late Joseph Shweda and Macrina Geleta Shweda; and the wife of the late William Katz who passed away in 1982. Mildred had resided in Cohoes for much of her life and was a 1944 graduate of Cohoes High School. During World War II she assisted in the war effort by working at the Watervliet Arsenal and later took employment, for ten years, with Western Union and worked in their offices in Albany, Troy, Schenectady and Boston. She was last employed by the United States Communications System at the Watervliet Arsenal from where she retired following twenty-seven-and one-half years of government service. The next chapter of Mildred's life was dedicated to caring for her grandchildren. Mildred enjoyed traveling and visited Europe twice. She also enjoyed ocean cruises and had especially fond memories of a cruise she took with her beloved sister Joanna to the Hawaiian Islands. She spent numerous summers with her children and grandchildren in Maine and New Hampshire. She was a devout communicant of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church in Maplewood where she taught Sunday school for twenty-five years. In 2008 she was the recipient of a Gramota for her many years of service. She was also a member of St. Basil's Sisterhood, the Watervliet Senior Citizens and NARFE. A special thank you is extended to her nurse Kim and hospice nurses Marcia and Katina. Mildred is survived by her devoted children: daughter, Andrea Downey and her husband Jeffrey, and son Jason Katz; cherished grandchildren: Rachael and Eric Downey, Sarah and Hannah Katz; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joanna (Leo) Fotorny and Mary (John) Volk; and her brother, Lt. Col Peter (Martha) Sweda, U.S.A., Ret. In accordance with safety regulations during this pandemic, Mildred's family will hold a private funeral at this time and burial will take place in St. Basil's Cemetery, Maplewood. Contributions, to honor Mildred's memory, may be made to St. Basil's Sunday School, 6 Lansing Avenue, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy for the Katz family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.