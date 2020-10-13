Killeen, Mildred (Michie) TROY Mildred (Michie) Killeen, 94, went peacefully on to heaven on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Troy. She was the wife of the late Joseph Killeen. She was born on March 9, 1926, daughter of the late Leslie and Elizabeth Michie. Mildred graduated from Hoosick Falls High School, the University of Minnesota, Mt. Sinai School of Nursing and received her Masters Degree from Russell Sage College. She was a school nurse-teacher at several local school districts, including Hoosick Falls, Berlin and East Greenbush. Survivors include her daughter, Leslieanne (Art) Wright-Doring of Troy; son, Peter (Kimberly) Killeen of Wallingford, Pa.; her grandchildren, Joshua Wright, Noelle (Charles) Wahl, Ryan Killeen; and her great-grandchildren, Finn and Nora. Mildred is predeceased by two brothers, Harry and James Michie. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Memorial contributions in Mildred's memory should be made to the charity of your choice
.