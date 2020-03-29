McNally, Mildred ALBANY Mildred McNally, 96 of Albany, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 24, 2020. Born June 14, 1923, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie Billings. As a natural born entertainer, Millie had a smile that would light up any room. In her early years, Millie was a model and tap dancer. Her passion for dance continued most of her life, and expanded to include ballroom and square-dancing. She was once featured on TV as the "Tap Dancing Grandmother" and tap danced as a senior at Eleanor's School of Dance in Albany. She participated in the monthly Senior Dances held at Beltrone Living Center, where she lived for the past 10 years with her friend and companion, Keith Ward. She was a member of the Aurania Club of Albany and the Colonie Elks Club. In addition to her parents Mildred is predeceased by her first husband, Lloyd Cheney Jr.; second husband, Robert E. McNally; and great-grandson Wade DeBruin. Millie is survived by her children, Lloyd (Karen) Cheney III and Darla (Erik) DeBruin; by her grandchildren, Jason (Laura), Scott (Heather), and Kimberly DeBruin, Lloyd Cheney IV; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Hadley, Crosby, Brody and Lexi DeBruin. Services will be private and a celebration of Millie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to wadesarmy.org. To leave a special message for the family please visit newcomeralbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020