|
|
Shepard, Mildred Robitaille LATHAM Mildred Robitaille Shepard, 94 of Harvard Road, entered into eternal peace on February 18, 2020. Millie was born on March 1, 1925, in New York City. Millie graduated from Waterford High School and was employed by the former N.Y. Telephone Co. retiring in 1981. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She married the love of her life, Jack A. Shepard, on June 30, 1946, at St. Patrick's Parish in Troy. Millie was a devout Catholic. They enjoyed a loving, blissful marriage, full of joy and laughter for over 50 years, until Jack passed away on December 20, 1996. After retirement, Millie and Jack spent their time in Florida and New York. She enjoyed golf, boating, playing bridge, seeing Broadway shows in New York City, as well as casino trips with friends. Her sense of humor was always evident and she was a fun loving person who was dancing whenever possible. Her favorite quote that she learned from her mother was: "If you can't say something nice about someone, say nothing at all." Mom always told us "if you don't love yourself, you can't love anyone else." Millie is survived by her loving daughter and son, Susan Shepard Cameron (fiance Gene Frost) of Latham and Bob Shepard (Joan) of Clifton Park. She was predeceased by her brother Hank Robitaille; and sisters, Louise Ashcroft, Lillian Bailey, Alice Frament and Marie Landrigan. Millie was most proud of her grandchildren, Bill Cameron (Gillian) of Corning, Holly Curtis (Bryan) of Rochester, Alicia Wilson (Eric) of Latham and Brian Shepard of Albany. She was further blessed with four great-grandchildren, Chase Cameron, Tyler and Jenna Curtis and Declan Wilson. Funeral services will be on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Special thanks are extended to the staff of St. Peter's Hospital and Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care. Those who wish, may make memorial contributions to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2020