Biittig, Mildred Ruth SOUTH BETHLEHEM Mildred Ruth (Ginter, Seaburg) Biittig passed away at Hospice Inn, St. Peter's Hospital on April 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Albany on August 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Mary M. Ginter, and the wife of the late Joseph O. Biittig. She is survived by her children, Stewart (Holly) Seaburg, John (Becky) Seaburg, the late Kevin (Ann) Seaburg, and Mary Ellen (Edward) Felter; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Paul R. Ginter; and predeceased by two brothers, John P. Ginter and Edward C. Ginter. Millie worked for the N.Y.S. Telephone Co. and at the N.Y.S. Correctional Training Academy in food service after retiring in 1981. She graduated from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School. She was a member of the Selkirk Fire Department Auxiliary Co. #3 and the South Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening. Her family extends their many thanks and gratitude to the doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital and the Hospice Inn for the supported care received. Due to the current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, there will be no funeral services. A memorial will be planned to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delmar-Bethlehem Volunteer Ambulance Service or Selkirk Fire Co. #3 in her memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020