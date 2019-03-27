Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Millie" Spoor. View Sign

Spoor, Mildred "Millie" GHENT Mildred "Millie" Spoor entered into eternal rest on Friday March 22, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was 92 years old, and a resident at the Whittier Skilled Rehab and Nursing facility in Ghent, NY. Millie was born February 17, 1927 in Boyntonville, (Rensselaer Co.) N.Y., to Herman and Maude Sweet. In 1945, she moved to Schenectady and secured a job with General Electric. Millie was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in 2008. She is survived by her children, Robert of San Francisco, Calif., and Barbara of Washington, D.C.; sister-in-law Michele Sweet of Castleton, N.Y.; cousin Diane Francisco of Henrietta, N.Y.; and several beloved nieces and nephews scattered across the country. Calling hours will be Wednesday March 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sacco-McDonald-Valenti Funeral Home 700 Town Hall Drive Hudson, NY. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Reformed Dutch Church of Claverack 88 NY-9H Claverack, NY with Pastor Linda Miles officiating. Burial will be in the Reformed Dutch Church Cemetery. Following funeral services friends are invited to gather at the A.B. Shaw Firehouse in Claverack for a Celebration of Millie's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the A. B. Shaw Fire Company, Drawer A, Claverack, NY, 12513, or the Reformed Dutch Church, Drawer K, Claverack, NY 12513.







Spoor, Mildred "Millie" GHENT Mildred "Millie" Spoor entered into eternal rest on Friday March 22, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was 92 years old, and a resident at the Whittier Skilled Rehab and Nursing facility in Ghent, NY. Millie was born February 17, 1927 in Boyntonville, (Rensselaer Co.) N.Y., to Herman and Maude Sweet. In 1945, she moved to Schenectady and secured a job with General Electric. Millie was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in 2008. She is survived by her children, Robert of San Francisco, Calif., and Barbara of Washington, D.C.; sister-in-law Michele Sweet of Castleton, N.Y.; cousin Diane Francisco of Henrietta, N.Y.; and several beloved nieces and nephews scattered across the country. Calling hours will be Wednesday March 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sacco-McDonald-Valenti Funeral Home 700 Town Hall Drive Hudson, NY. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Reformed Dutch Church of Claverack 88 NY-9H Claverack, NY with Pastor Linda Miles officiating. Burial will be in the Reformed Dutch Church Cemetery. Following funeral services friends are invited to gather at the A.B. Shaw Firehouse in Claverack for a Celebration of Millie's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the A. B. Shaw Fire Company, Drawer A, Claverack, NY, 12513, or the Reformed Dutch Church, Drawer K, Claverack, NY 12513. Funeral Home Sacco-McDonald & Valenti-Richards Funeral Home

700 Town Hall Dr

Hudson , NY 12534

(518) 828-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close