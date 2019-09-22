|
Turcotte, Mildred COHOES Millie Turcotte, 78, passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 19, 2019. A lifelong resident of Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Marcel and Mary (Grestini) Durocher. "Millie" enjoyed spending time with her large and loving family, hosting and attending large family feasts, attending many Catholic retreats and listening to Elvis and Italian music. She was a devout Catholic and a member of The Third Order of Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Lay Carmelites). She also taught religion classes for children (CCD) for many years and worked in prison ministry. Millie and her family were long time parishioners of St. Bernard's parish in Cohoes and more recently of St. Augustine's in Troy. Millie is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Peter Turcotte; and leaves behind five children, Irene Wood (Dan), Steven Turcotte, Todd Turcotte (Jen), Joel Turcotte and Dean Turcotte (Jordana). "Granny" also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren, Desiree, Jordan, Madison, Maya and Evan. Millie was predeceased by her three sisters, Carol Costanzo, Gloria Durocher and Theresa Murphy; and two brothers, David and Edward Durocher. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as many great-nieces and nephews who will miss "Aunt Millie" greatly. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, at 9:30 a.m., St. Augustine Church, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Marra Funeral Home. Interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Waterford.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019