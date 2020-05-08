DiBlasi, Mildred V. LATHAM Mildred DiBlasi (nee Hurley), 91 of Latham, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Famed for having her very own lexicon, being a champion Scrabble player, and a constant crooner, Millie graces everyone's memory with a vibrant charm. She will always be remembered for her ability to break into song based off of any words you spoke, her big smacking kisses, and her jokes and stories from growing up in the city. Ever the classy lady, she wore lipstick any time she went out the front door, dressed to the nines every week for church, and always gasped "oops!" when she let a swear slip out. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she loved the movie by the same name because it reminded her a bit of her own story; an Irish catholic in the city who falls in love with a Sicilian man John DiBlasi, with whom she shared a cherished 59 years. The bit about practicing eating spaghetti had her laughing as she remembered her own attempts. Always on the go, Millie was a spry girl with her hands always in the soil, pruning the heck out of her stubborn flowering bushes. Her busy social calendar involved afternoons of poker with her gals, brunch with church friends, and lots of digital dates with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wherever Millie went, she made friends. Church, the bank, even on her many trips to the hospital; when she walked in the door, everyone would call out her name. The past few years her house was filled with family and she knew how loved she was every day. Au revoir from your sister Jean Grinthal; and children, Robert (Cate) DiBlasi of Whitefield, N.H., William (Deborah) DiBlasi of Cedar Hill, Texas, and Kathleen (Tim) Dunham of Latham. Farewell from your beloved grandchildren: Sara, Luke (Linda), John (Hannah), Daniel (Kristen), Matthew (Katelyn) DiBlasi, Emily (Eric) Makelky, Addie (Jonathan) and Jesse (Raven) Dunham, and your great-grandchildren. We'll meet again some sunny day. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham with Reverend Thomas Hayes presiding. Interment beside her beloved John will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. A memorial party will be held in the future after quarantine. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 8 to May 9, 2020.