Snyder, Millicent N. DELMAR Millicent N. Snyder, age 97, passed away on March 21, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1923, in Corning, N.Y. to the late William and Lucy (Merrills) Beckwith. Millie grew up in Corning and was married on May 11, 1945, to Stanley Snyder, who was also of Corning and her high school sweetheart. They celebrated 66 years together until his death in 2011. A most beloved mother, Millie was a true nurturing soul. She had the most beautiful smile that will continue to share love and comfort in our memories forever. Summers in the Adirondacks were so rich because of mom's love of our family camping trips. Millie brought tenting to an art form. The family was so blessed to have parents that enjoyed years of "roughing it" in the mountains well into her eighties. Millicent is survived by her three children, James Snyder (Erin Sheehan), Larry Snyder (Debbie), and Nancy Ballantyne; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Private interment was held in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020