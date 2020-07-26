Painton, Millie Jane TROY Millie Jane Painton, 62 of Robin Lane, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Perter's Hospice Inn. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey and Millie Prespare DeLair. She received her high school diploma from Troy High School in 1998. Millie was a nursing assistant and had been employed at Highgate Nursing Home in Troy before her retirement. She was a volunteer firefighter and auxiliary member of the Pleasantdale Fire Department. She enjoyed crafting, especially ceramic painting. She was the widow of Charles Painton Jr. who died in 2007. She was the loving mother of Charles Painton III (Jessica), Shelby Painton, Kaitlyn Painton and Joseph Painton, all of Troy. She was the proud grandmother of Caiden and Cameron. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. As per pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Rubin Dialysis Center, 1850 Peoples Ave., Troy, NY 12180. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit, Brendesefuneralhome.com
