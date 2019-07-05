BARRY Mina Jean (Mooradian) August 21, 1946 July 5, 2018 Our Dearest Mina, Mother and Nana, It has been one year and it doesn't get much easier for any of us. So many good memories are overshadowed by persistent grief. But, with the help of our God, we will strive to focus on all that is positive and good and go forward with you in our thoughts and prayers. We remember your lovely waking prayer from St. Patrick; After Glow I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when day is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways. Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave behind when day is done. Mina Jean, Mom, Nana, you will always be in our hearts and minds until our day is done. The Barry Family



