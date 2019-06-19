Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mindy Lynn Jones. View Sign Service Information Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd Jewett City , CT 06351 (860)-376-9715 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd Jewett City , CT 06351 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd Jewett City , CT 06351 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jones, Mindy Lynn VOLUNTOWN, Conn. On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Mindy Lynn Jones unexpectedly passed into eternal peace. Mindy was a shining source of love to everyone whose lives she touched and a devoted mother to the joy of her life, daughter, Khloee Marsh (nine). Mindy left an indelible mark on the world as a lively, vivacious soul full of fun and laughter who enjoyed life to the fullest. She left everyone better person for who she was and all she shared. She was a graduate of Cambridge High School in Cambridge, N.Y. and earned a degree in culinary arts from Schenectady Community College in Schenectady. Her passion for the food service industry was fully realized when she attained her dream job at the Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, R.I. where she enjoyed an elite catering and serving position on the waterfront. In addition to her beloved daughter, Khloee, Mindy is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. (Fay) Ronald Wagar of Schenectady, and Paul Jones Sr. of Hoosick Falls; and well as her adoring siblings, Tara Jones of Cambridge, Paul Jones Jr. of Scotia, Austin Wagar of East Greenbush, and Nicholle Wagar of Florida. Mindy's maternal grandparents are Ellis Jones Jr. of Petersburg, and Judith Jones of Buskirk; and paternal grandmother, Blanche Jones of Cambridge. Mindy was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Howard Jones and her grandfather's partner of 40 years, Phyllis Collins. Memories of Mindy will be forever cherished by Khloee's father, Ryan Marsh, and her extended family of numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. All are welcomed to a gathering of family and friends at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, Conn. on Friday, June 21, from 5-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Robbins Cemetery, Voluntown. Donations may be made to the GoFundMe page set up by the Weekapaug Inn in benefit of her daughter. For online condolences please go to



