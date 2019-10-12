Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mineko (Asamizu) Thomson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomson, Mineko (Asamizu) CHARLESTOWN, R.I. Mineko (Asamizu) Thomson, 88, passed peacefully on October 10, 2019, at home with her family. Born in Tokyo, Japan on August 6, 1931, she was one of five children (Akira, Aiko, Hajime, and Setsuko). As a child, she witnessed the horrors of war. But as a consequence of that war, she would meet, fall in love and marry her husband of over 45 years, Robert James Thomson. She arrived in this country knowing little English, but with the loving guidance of her family and her dear friends (including Barbara and Bob McKeegan), she carved out a wonderful path. Mineko was a proud citizen of the United States for over 50 years. She enjoyed a productive and happy life, whether in Tokyo, Catasauqua, Pa., Delhi, N.Y., or Charlestown. She is survived by her daughter Kim (Henry) Leibovitz of North Kingstown, R.I.; her son Robert Scott Thomson of Halfmoon; and her daughter Holly (Dennis) Smail of Charlestown, R.I. She was the proud and loving "Nana" of David Leibovitz of North Kingstown, Megan (Alex) Gallucci of Cranston, R.I., Kendra Thomson of Halfmoon, Clancy and Delaney Smail of Charlestown. Mineko worked for many years at Delaware Academy and Central School. She was by her husband's side during his tenure as a village trustee and mayor of Delhi. The longevity of her life has created a huge void in her death, but we are joyous that she is at peace and is now reunited with her husband, family and friends. In accordance with Mineko's wishes, no formal services will be held. She will be interred next to her husband in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Flowers or wishes of condolence may be sent at any time to Mineko Thomson, c/o Holly and Dennis Smail, 1539 Shannock Rd., Charlestown, RI, 02813.



Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close