Foulks, Minnie ALBANY Mrs. Minnie Foulks Jones departed this life on Friday, February 14, 2020, peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Mrs. Minnie Foulks Jones was born on December 13, 1930, in Van Vleet, Miss. to proud parents Will and Janet Townsend Foulks. She grew up and was educated from elementary through High School in Okolona, Miss. She matriculated at Okolona College for two years. She married Elmer Lee Jones of Shannon, Miss. and from that union two children were born. Her work experience includes Albany Medical Center Hospital. From there she went to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles until she retired in 1993. She was a member of Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church, Albany and a member of I.B.P.O. Elks of the World. She leaves to cherish her memory two beloved children, Darryl (Cindy) Jones and Craig Jones; and a host many friends and family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2020