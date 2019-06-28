Inskeep, Miriam Judith (nee Gruber) PITTSBURGH, Pa. Miriam Judith (nee Gruber) Inskeep, 87, died on March 2, 2019, in her Pittsburgh, Pa. area nursing home. She had been a 30-year resident of West Chicago, Ill. before moving to Wheaton, Ill. and then to Pittsburgh. She was born on August 24, 1931 in Albany, N.Y. and grew up there. She earned her B.S. in Organic Chemistry at Rosary College, and her M.S. in Organic Chemistry at Loyola University. As a young woman, she enjoyed skiing. After completing her education, she worked for Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation before marrying and moving to Illinois, where she was a homemaker and raised two daughters. She enjoyed classical music, operettas, reading, photography, crossword puzzles, and cooking from scratch. She was a longtime member of Resurrection Catholic Church, where she ran the Doughnut Sunday program. She was also active with Rosary College's alumnae group. She leaves behind her daughters, Mary Helen Inskeep and Catherine (Adam) Aulick; grandchildren, Havoc, Persephone, and Hawthorne Aulick; and nieces, Judith Gruber, Christina Peck, and Nancy Yaekel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert George Gruber and Mary Josephine (nee Hammont) Gruber; her brother Albert Philip Gruber; and her husband of 40 years, Mark Davisson Inskeep. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 29, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, St. Charles, IL, prior to interment of her ashes in Wheaton Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley, at 830 S. Addison Avenue, Villa Park, IL 60181, or www.easterseals.com/dfv . For information please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 28, 2019