Dellio, Mitchell W. Sr. BUSKIRK Mitchell W. Dellio, Sr., 62, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born and raised in Troy, he is the son of Jeanne Fisher Dellio and the late Michael Dellio. Mitchell lived in Buskirk for the past 20 years. He was a Troy High graduate and a veteran of the US Army. He was employed as a machinist for the Watervliet Arsenal for 25 years retiring in 1997. Mitchell could be described as an outdoorsman loving to hike, fish and hunt. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed motorcycles and made a hobby out of fixing cars. He was a proud grandfather and an avid Washington Redskins and N.Y. Knicks fan. Besides his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Trinka Dellio. Mitchell is survived by his wife of 38 years, Penny A. St. Andrew Dellio; his children, Mitchell W. Dellio, Jr. (Julie) of Cohoes, Wayne M. Dellio (Eusan) of Grafton; and goddaughter, Tiffany Sala of Troy; siblings, Rose Dellio of Troy, Julie Piche' (Mike) of Fort Edward, Ricky Dellio of Pittstown, Jennifer Dellio of Hoosick Falls and Joann Mason of Pittstown; and granddaughters, London, Elaina, Payton and Adelyn Dellio. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th St) Lansingburgh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment in West Hoosick Rural Cemetery, Buskirk. For on-line condolences please visit: http://www.TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 7 to May 8, 2019