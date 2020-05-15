Harder, Molly C. LATHAM Molly C. Harder, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Schuyler Ridge Nursing Center. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella Chillemi. Molly was predeceased by her husband George in 1992. She had worked for many years as a secretary at Sterling Winthrop, N.Y.S. Insurance Dept. and Ichabod Crane Central Schools. Molly was a member of the Niverville Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, Colonie Seniors Group and founding member of the Beltrone Singers. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, gardening and traveling. Molly was the beloved mother of Robert G. Harder of Latham, Timothy J. (Carol) Harder of Monroe, Mich. and Kennth J. Harder (Laura) of Houston, Texas. She was the grandmother of Kimberly, Sebastian and Hailey; and great-grandmother of Noah and Thomas. Molly was the sister of Annette Aluise and the late Josephine Oliver, Helen Fiescher, Mario, Nancy and Concetto Chillemi. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Valatie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in memory of Molly C. Harder. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 15, 2020.