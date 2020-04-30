Rabineau, Dr. Mona Helene (Lipofsky) DEDHAM, Mass. Dr. Mona Helene (nee Lipofsky) Rabineau, age 91, died at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham, Mass. Her death was not COVID-19 related. Mona was born in New Haven, Conn. and was the youngest child of the late Isidore and Gertrude (nee Casher) Lipofsky. She was a graduate of Simmons College, Radcliffe College (Harvard) and the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and taught in New York, Connecticut, Colorado and Maine. She is survived and much missed by her daughter Elizabeth Rabineau of London, England, and Elizabeth's partner Bart Cornelis; and Mona's many nieces and nephews (and their children). Dr. Rabineau was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Dr. Louis Rabineau, who was born in Albany; as well as by her brother Herbert Lewis; sister Rhoda Cahn; and nephew Daniel Cahn. Services will be held in the Beth Abraham-Jacob Cemetery on Western Avenue in Guilderland on Thursday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ACLU, theguardian.org or Simmons University in Boston. To leave a memory in the online guestbook, visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2020