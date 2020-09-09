1/1
Monica Bush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bush, Monica ALTAMONT Monica Bush entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was a graduate of Cherry Valley High School, SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Oneonta. She taught as a family consumer science teacher in South New Berlin, Schalmont, and Bethlehem Central School districts for 30 years. Retiring in 2013, Monica was able to spend the most valuable years of her life with her three grandchildren making memories they will cherish for a lifetime. Monica's most beloved hobby was to travel the world with her friends, family and husband of 40 years. Some of the highlights of her trips were traveling to the Vatican on Easter Sunday, exploring the wonders of the west, meeting her nephew in Beijing and being able to walk the Great Wall of China, cruising Alaska, Caribbean islands, the Mediterranean, and Panama Canal. However, her most loved travel destination was Puerto Plata. Monica was the go-to trip advisor for many family and friends. Additional favorite activities included volunteering at the Altamont Fair, meals at Chris' Chuck Wagon Diner, and Sunday dinners with family and friends. She will forever be remembered as the matriarch of many, but most of all her family and neighborhood. Monica was predeceased by her mother and father, Mildred and Daniel Ferrone. She is survived by her husband Wayde Bush; her three children, Lynnette Flynn (Lawrence), Adriene Bush, and Wayde Bush; her three loving grandchildren, Hayden, Garrett, and Connor; her brothers, Daniel Ferrone (Colleen), and Aim Ferrone (Marilyn); her sisters, Teresa Weber (Joseph), and Ginnette Schroeder (James); and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins. Open to all family and friends, calling hours will be held at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont on Thursday, September 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition, a celebration for anyone that would like to visit with the family more personally will be held at her home residence on Friday at 2 p.m. following a Mass that will be reserved for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lucy's / St. Bernadette's Church, P.O. Box 678, Altamont, NY, 12009, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
her home residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved