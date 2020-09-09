Bush, Monica ALTAMONT Monica Bush entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was a graduate of Cherry Valley High School, SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Oneonta. She taught as a family consumer science teacher in South New Berlin, Schalmont, and Bethlehem Central School districts for 30 years. Retiring in 2013, Monica was able to spend the most valuable years of her life with her three grandchildren making memories they will cherish for a lifetime. Monica's most beloved hobby was to travel the world with her friends, family and husband of 40 years. Some of the highlights of her trips were traveling to the Vatican on Easter Sunday, exploring the wonders of the west, meeting her nephew in Beijing and being able to walk the Great Wall of China, cruising Alaska, Caribbean islands, the Mediterranean, and Panama Canal. However, her most loved travel destination was Puerto Plata. Monica was the go-to trip advisor for many family and friends. Additional favorite activities included volunteering at the Altamont Fair, meals at Chris' Chuck Wagon Diner, and Sunday dinners with family and friends. She will forever be remembered as the matriarch of many, but most of all her family and neighborhood. Monica was predeceased by her mother and father, Mildred and Daniel Ferrone. She is survived by her husband Wayde Bush; her three children, Lynnette Flynn (Lawrence), Adriene Bush, and Wayde Bush; her three loving grandchildren, Hayden, Garrett, and Connor; her brothers, Daniel Ferrone (Colleen), and Aim Ferrone (Marilyn); her sisters, Teresa Weber (Joseph), and Ginnette Schroeder (James); and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins. Open to all family and friends, calling hours will be held at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont on Thursday, September 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition, a celebration for anyone that would like to visit with the family more personally will be held at her home residence on Friday at 2 p.m. following a Mass that will be reserved for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lucy's / St. Bernadette's Church, P.O. Box 678, Altamont, NY, 12009, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.