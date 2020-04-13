|
|
Bentley, Monica Lynn (Dudek) TROY Monica Lynn Bentley (Dudek), a loving mother and wife, loyal friend, and caring nurse, passed away in the comfort of her home on April 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Monica was born on May 19, 1955 in Cohoes, to the late Valerie and Henry Dudek. After graduating from Cohoes High School, Monica entered the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing program and graduated as an R.N. She spent her entire career as a devoted nurse. She worked at Cohoes Memorial Hospital, and later was a nurse and supervisor at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Most importantly to her, she was the long-time school nurse at Lasalle Institute in Troy. Monica was proud to be an integral part of Lasalle for many years and developed lifelong and enduring friendships with many faculty and staff. The Bentley family would like to acknowledge her LSI family, and sincerely thank them for all their friendship, love, prayer, and support. When Monica wasn't taking care of others, her favorite enjoyment was spending time with her family and friends. She was also a long time and avid member of the Troy YMCA. Monica made every holiday a special and fun occasion and opened up her home to many family and friends throughout the years. She always looked forward to her yearly Christmas parties with her nursing friends and loved to spend time and go on many adventures with her lifelong friends, her "Sista's". One of her favorite things to do was to sit and relax at her pool during the summer months and cook out with her family and unwind every evening with "Jimmy". She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Bentley of Troy; daughter Kelly Bentley-Gilbert (Andrew) of Latham; sons, Brian Bentley of Raleigh, N.C., Eric Bentley of Troy; her beloved grandson Dillon Gilbert; brothers, Michael Dudek (Helen, daughter Laura, and son Will), Paul Dudek (Tara, son Jackson, and daughter Karlie); sister Pam Jerome (Bill, daughters Allison and Jenna); as well as many beloved inlaws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Monica is also survived by her uncle Stanley Dudek and his wife Barbara; and her aunt Barbara Dudek. The Bentley family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out and supported Monica and her family throughout this time. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Duncan Savage, Dr. Heidi Godoy, and their entire teams for taking such great care of Monica. Our entire family would also like to send a very special thank you to "Sista" Karen Giardinelli, who has been a rock for Monica and our family throughout Monica's life, but more importantly her entire fight. We regret that we all can't be together to send Monica off in a more traditional fashion. Please remember all of your good times and memories with her, as she would want nothing more. Monica's family will be holding a private ceremony in celebration of her life. Donations in memory of Monica can be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy or St. Peter's Oncology in her memory. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 13, 2020