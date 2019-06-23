Owens, Monique BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. Monique Owens, 74 of Boynton Beach, passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends following a long illness on May 24, 2019. Born in Cohoes on February 21, 1945, she was the third child of the late Raymond A. and Alice Joly Aubin. She attended grade school at St. Joseph's in Cohoes and high school at the Academy of Holy Names in Albany. Following high school, she attended Chandler School For Women in Boston. After Chandler she was employed by Mobil Oil Co. She later received additional training and was employed by Dr. Francis Noonan and Dr. Juan Villorama as a medical assistant. When her mother retired, she took over management of her Beauty Salon in Cohoes. Monique was a very loving and generous person and had numerous close friends. She also was an excellent cook and took great joy in having dinner parties for her relatives and friends. In 1985, Monique married John Owens. They lived in River Edge, N.J. and Cohoes before moving to Boynton Beach. While in Florida she made more good friends who helped her in her final days. She is survived by two brothers, Raymond (Diane) Aubin of Milton, Vt. and Robert (Denise) Aubin of Sydney, Australia. She was stepmother of Patricia (Steve) Savage; and aunt of Eric, Jason, Joelle, and Rob. She is also survived by numerous cousins. Monique's family will be forever grateful to her friends and neighbors for the love, care and support they gave to her during the course of her illness and passing. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at 12 p.m. in the Holy Trinity Church, Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Calling hours are Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to the Mass in the church. In lieu of flowers, donation's in Monique's memory may be made to the . Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary