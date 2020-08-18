1/1
Morgan "Michael Schweppes" Chesser
Chesser, Morgan "Michael Schweppes" RENSSELAER Morgan Lynn Chesser, more currently known as Michael Curtis Schweppes, left our earthly plane on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, to travel on to the next path of her spirit's journey. Morgan, age 31, lived most of her life in the Capital Region. Her greatest enjoyments were her pets and being out in nature. Morgan leaves behind her parents, Thomas Chesser and Lynn-Erin (Veltman) Chesser; and twin brother, Ryan Chesser; as well as her Gram, Alice (Veltman) Glover and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Nathan Chesser. Due to health safety concerns, services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Morgan's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2020.
