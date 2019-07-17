Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morgan James Parker Flynn. View Sign Service Information Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc. 139 Stage Road Monroe , NY 10950 (845)-469-2525 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc. 139 Stage Road Monroe , NY 10950 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Flynn, Morgan James Parker MONROE Morgan James Parker Flynn of Monroe, died unexpectedly on July 11, 2019. He was 27 years of age. Morgan was the loving son of Elise Ann Flynn of Delmar, and the late James D. Flynn Jr., of Troy. He was the grandson of Pauline Mathusa and the late Parker Mathusa and the late James and Janet Flynn. He was born on June 16, 1992, in New York City. Morgan graduated Monroe-Woodbury High School 2011. He was a proud member of the IBEW Local 3 Apprentice Program, preparing to become an elevator technician. Morgan loved the outdoors, family vacations at the beaches of Cape Cod, riding anything with a fast motor and cruising in his GTR. He was fiercely devoted and loyal to his family and friends. Morgan was lighthearted, with a quick wit and had a contagious smile and laugh. He could talk on and on for hours with almost anyone. Morgan was so handsome and charming and was always cracking jokes. He was happiest relaxing at home surrounded by his family, friends and the family dogs. Morgan loved life and lived it to its fullest. He was a teacher to us all. We are comforted knowing he was greeted in heaven by his devoted Dad and loving grandparents and know that his spirit will always be guarding us with love, protection and strength. Survivors include his mother Elise Ann Flynn; sisters, Caroline Flynn and Pauline Flynn and her partner Ricky Tynes; grandmother Pauline Mathusa and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held during the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY, 10950. He will be laid to eternal rest next to Pop in a private ceremony in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont. Memorial contributions in Morgan's name to the: Shatterproof, 101 Marriott 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, CT, 06851.



