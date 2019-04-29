|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris E. Weiner.
|
|
Service
View Map
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
|
Shiva
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
Shiva
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|
Shiva
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weiner, Morris E. ALBANY Morris E. Weiner, age 104 of Albany, passed away on April 26, 2019, at his home. Morris was born in 1914 in Troy to the late Rebecca and Jacob Weiner. He graduated from Albany High School in 1931. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and later held positions in sales, marketing and with his wife in real estate. He was an Army veteran of World War II. Morris was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 78 years, Gladys Weiner; an infant daughter, Elaine Sue Weiner; and siblings, Lillian Kaminsky, Zelda Gisser, and Herbert Weiner. He leaves his daughters, Ann (Larry) Chait and Risa (Norman) Fox; grandsons, Jonathan (Manya) Chait and David (Judith) Chait; granddaughter, Lauren (Dan) Fox McMillan; great-granddaughters, Talia, Maya, Samantha, and Rebecca Chait; great-grandsons, Reilly and Asher MacMillan; sister, Sue (Sarah) Fox; sisters-in-law, Shirley Mennen and Jeanette Weiner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Morris was a founding and lifelong member of Temple Israel in Albany, and he was a member of the Jewish War Veterans, the Masonic Washington Lodge #85, and the Jewish Federations of Delray Beach, Fla. and Albany. In November 2017, he received a proclamation from the Albany County Legislature announcing "Morris Weiner Day in Albany County." The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Care Manager Katherine Rosenblatt; devoted caregivers, Melissa, Anni, Barb, and Valerie; and Dr. Barats, Dr. Kieval, and their staff. Services at Temple Israel, 600 New Scotland Ave., Albany, on Tuesday, April 30, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Western Avenue in Guilderland. Shiva will be held at the Weiner residence on Tuesday, April 30, 7-9 p.m., and on Wednesday, May 1, 2-4 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Shiva will continue on Thursday and Friday in Lexington, Mass. Levine Memorial Chapel will be handling the funeral arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Temple Israel, Rebecca & Jacob Weiner Memorial Scholarship Fund at the above address; any charity supporting the blind, or a To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|