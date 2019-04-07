Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Losice. View Sign

Losice, Morris MONSEY, N.Y. Morris Losice, born in 1933, a pillar of the Albany Jewish and business community, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 86, with his family by his side. Morris was born in Losice, Poland, and emigrated to the United States in December 1938, the fifth night of Chanukah, with his parents, Bracha Yospa and Noah Losice. They moved directly to Albany, N.Y., where Noah Losice opened the Modern Furniture business. Morris joined the business after he completed high school and his rabbinical ordination at Torah Vodaath in Brooklyn, N.Y. Modern Furniture and Modern Carpet were fixtures in the Albany capital district for 70 years. Morris was a founder of Congregation Shomrei Torah, and president of the institution until he moved to Monsey, N.Y., in 2018. He was a board member of the Maimonides Day School and a board member of the Va'ad HaKashrut (kosher certification board) of the Capital District. He is survived by his children, Avi (Ariella) Losice, Adina (Simcha) Herbstman; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a sister Chana Bayla (Yosef) Tovey.



