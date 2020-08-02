McLaud, Morton S. SCHENECTADY Morton S. McLaud, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 31, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on October 9, 1933, son of the late Elmer and Lydia (Shepard) McLaud. Mort was a refrigeration and air conditioning repairman. He owned and operated Hudson Mohawk Appliance Service in Schenectady. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed working in his yard and throughout the neighborhood. Mort was also an avid N.Y. Giants fan. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy McLaud (Sheetz); children, Mark McLaud (Lucille), Lisa McLaud Leonard (Shaun), Shelly McLaud, Jill Opitz (Timothy), and Danyal Koniowka (Edward); siblings, Joyce Broe (James), Maurice McLaud (Carolyn), and David McLaud (Barbara); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mort was predeceased by his siblings, Harriet Griesmer (Edward), Douglas McLaud, Donald McLaud (Lois), Sylvia Bouton (Gerald), and Marilyn Grasso (Patrick). A private graveside service will be held in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com