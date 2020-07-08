Goldman, Muriel B. ALBANY Muriel B. Goldman, 88, died peacefully in Albany on July 6, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. Muriel was a proud New Yorker, born in Brooklyn to Mollie and Irving Boyar. Her twin brother, Gilbert, predeceased her. She attended Erasmus Hall and Hunter College. She received a master's degree in education from Adelphi and taught elementary school on Long Island. This profession perfectly suited her as she had the patience of a saint and loved children. Muriel retired to Florida with her second husband to enjoy the warm weather, beautiful flora and fauna, and camaraderie of friends. Muriel moved back to New York to be near her daughter when her health declined. She was welcomed to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Facility with love and warmth. Muriel was loved by everyone. Always kind, polite and friendly, she enjoyed talking with everyone and made friends with other residents, families and staff. She enjoyed listening to stories from the staff about their families, love lives and general travails. She offered great advice and was certainly a staff favorite. Many have said they visited with her even when she wasn't assigned to them that day. Muriel always felt special when she was a welcomed visitor to the business office, sitting with those who knew and loved her very much. Muriel made everyone feel good about themselves by offering compliments, support, positivity and love. She didn't like sarcasm because it could hurt a person's feelings. That was important to her. She loved all things coffee. The primary love in her life was family. Muriel loved her three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild with her full heart. Never missed a grandparent's day or passed up an opportunity to write a letter to sleep away camp, decorate a rock, sit on the floor and play cards or say I love you. She was an unusual gift. Muriel is survived by her daughters, Gwen (Jeff) Grossman, and Charisse (Jonathan) Reiner; grandchildren, Mallory, Lindsey (Joel), Alexa, Molly and Jamie; and great-grandson, Noah. In addition to her parents and twin brother, she was predeceased by her son, Lewis Feinerman; and husband, Elliot Goldman. Services and interment will be held in the New Montefiore Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Contributions in Muriel's memory may be made to the Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation, 180 Washington Avenue Ext, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com