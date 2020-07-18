Danahy, Muriel Diehm WEST SAND LAKE Muriel Diehm Danahy, 105 of Route 150 in West Sand Lake, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, she was daughter of the late Frederick Diehm and Grace Bailer Diehm; and the wife of the late Charles Danahy. She was raised in Mineola, N.Y. for 20 years, resided in West Sand Lake for 26 years, then North Carolina, and since 1992 in Troy and West Sand Lake and was a graduate of Mineola High School. Mrs. Danahy was a comptometer operator for the A&P Tea Company. She was a former member of Troy Arts Guild, Colonie Arts Guild, Octagon Painters, was a feather painter at the Lakeview Restaurant in Averill Park and a communicant of Sacred Heart Church Troy and the former St. William's Church in Troy. Survivors include two sons, James (late Mary Dwyer) Danahy of West Sand Lake and Thomas (Heike) Danahy of Osterville, Mass.; her grandchildren, Heidi Danahy, Kimberly (David) Coyne, Lorraine Danahy, Michael Danahy and Kevin (Cindy) Dennin and Timothy (Kathy) Dennin; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Timothy and Jenna Dennin; and her great-great-grandchildren, Connor, Maddox and Remi. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, July19, from 4-6 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing are required while on the property. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Muriel Danahy to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or Sacred Heart Church 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
