Schwarz, Muriel Duffy CLIFTON PARK Muriel Duffy Schwarz, devoted wife of Robert Schwarz for 68 years, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2020. She was 94 years old. With her winning smile, Muriel won the hearts of everyone who knew her; and was a friend to all. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family. She was an accomplished water color artist, bridge player, reader and yes, real estate developer. An intelligent lady, Muriel graduated two years ahead of her high school classmates in Milton, Mass. She went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in 1947 from Simmons College in Boston. She also pursued a master's degree at the University of Washington while working at Seattle's Boeing Airplane Co. facility; helping to get the first of many B-52 bombers off the ground. Her most rewarding career was as a kindergarten then nursery school teacher for 33 years; while raising her own four children; then doting on her 10 grandchildren and just one great-grandson, Levi. Muriel is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Christina Israel (Paul) of Okinawa, Japan, Gretchen Bruner (James) of Tallahassee, Fla.; sons, Robert Jr., (Kathie) of Millington, N.J. and Kurt (Lori) of Clifton Park; grandchildren, Meredith (Dozier), Sally (Hojer), and Seamus, Julia, Teddy and Faith Bruner, Jack and Melany Schwarz, Christopher and Susie Schwarz; and great-grandson, Levi Dozier. Muriel was predeceased by her mother, Maidee Dexter Duffy; father, Bartholomew Duffy; and brother, Norman. Muriel, a devout life-long Episcopalian, and Robert are members of St. Luke's on the Hill Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing hours on February 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in St. Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, N.Y. A funeral service and reception will follow. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's on the Hill Church, or to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







