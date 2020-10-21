1/
Muriel E. McDermott
1934 - 2020
McDermott, Muriel E. HALFMOON Muriel E. McDermott, age 86 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born on April 21, 1934, in Selkirk, Man., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Gladys Griffiths. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Charlie Griffiths, Teddy and Chris Griffiths, and Danny and Janet Griffiths. She is united now in heaven with her beloved husband, Richard McDermott, whom passed away in 2007 and was the love of her life, since they married on April 12, 1969. Survivors include her daughter Nancy LaPorta and husband Andy LaPorta of Halfmoon, her daughter Susan Daley and husband Joseph Daley of Palm Coast, Fla., and her son Dr. Michael and wife Wendy McDermott of Ambler, Pa.; her sister-in-law Janet and husband Peter Iorlano of Oceanside, Calif. and many nieces and nephews. For those privileged to have known our mother, recall her daily affirmations: "c'est la vie," "don't give up" and "be positive." Her loving smile and giggles will be so missed and remembered. Rest in peace dear mother, until we meet again. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 10 a.m. with a memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Round Lake. Donations may be made in her memory to Bright Horizons Adult Daycare Facility located in Colonie at https://colonieseniors.org/bright-horizons and the Alzheimer's Association by going to www.alz.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2020.
