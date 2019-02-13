Edmonds, Muriel L. PITTSFIELD, Mass. Muriel L. Edmonds entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Springside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness. Muriel was born on April 7, 1940, in Albany to the late Herman Sr. and Ruth H. Watson. Muriel was one of nine siblings. Muriel leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Bernard Edmonds Sr.; two sons, Mark Harvey of Albany and Bernard Edmonds Jr. of Pittsfield; one daughter, Janet (James) Turner of Albany; and one sister, Barbara Dabbs of Albany. Funeral services will be held at Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, on Friday, February 15. Viewing from 2-3 p.m. with a service immediately following. Repast at Zucchini's Italian Restaurant, 1331 North St., Pittsfield.
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2019