Opal, Muriel Louise COLONIE Muriel Louise Opal, 89 of Colonie, passed away September 21, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady on March 13, 1930, a daughter to Wilfred Leon and Dora Z. (St. Louis) Carter. Muriel worked as a secretary in her earlier years but as her children were growing up, she wanted to focus on caring for her family. A woman devoted to her spiritual faith, her family was her main priority along with the "furry" members of the family. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and loved to visit with people. She was always mindful to those in need. Muriel was very proud of the special honor bestowed upon her in 2017 for the Senior Lifetime Achievement Award from the Capital District Senior Issues Forum from the Town of Colonie Senior Resources. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Opal; daughter, Roxanne Opal-Caccia; daughter-in-law, Janice Opal; her parents Leon and Dora Carter; her sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Joe Wagner; her nephews and niece-in-law, Paul, Stephen and Barbara Wagner; her dear friend, Robert Guyette. Muriel is survived by her children, Jeffery Opal, Gregory Opal, Claudia (Bill) Fitzgerald; son-in-law, Frank Caccia; grandchildren, James (JR) McGinn, Lydia (Hector) Leon, Will Fitzgerald; great-granddaughter, Aurora (Rory) Leon; cousin and dear friend, Wenda Belden; nephews, David (Annette) Wagner, Jamie (Joanna) Wagner and a niece, Michele (Frank) Mitchell. Muriel/Mom was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Muriel's family wishes to thank Christine Cary, Town of Colonie Senior Resources Director, for her undivided attention and care through her senior years and the Community Hospice of Saratoga County, especially her dedicated nurse, Ronnie Tucker, for her gentle care and support. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Albany, NY. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or to Community Hospice of Saratoga County. Online condolences may be expressed at NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019