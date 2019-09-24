Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Louise Opal. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Christ the King Church 20 Sumter Ave Albany , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Christ the King Church 20 Sumter Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Opal, Muriel Louise COLONIE Muriel Louise Opal, 89 of Colonie, passed away September 21, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady on March 13, 1930, a daughter to Wilfred Leon and Dora Z. (St. Louis) Carter. Muriel worked as a secretary in her earlier years but as her children were growing up, she wanted to focus on caring for her family. A woman devoted to her spiritual faith, her family was her main priority along with the "furry" members of the family. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and loved to visit with people. She was always mindful to those in need. Muriel was very proud of the special honor bestowed upon her in 2017 for the Senior Lifetime Achievement Award from the Capital District Senior Issues Forum from the Town of Colonie Senior Resources. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Opal; daughter, Roxanne Opal-Caccia; daughter-in-law, Janice Opal; her parents Leon and Dora Carter; her sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Joe Wagner; her nephews and niece-in-law, Paul, Stephen and Barbara Wagner; her dear friend, Robert Guyette. Muriel is survived by her children, Jeffery Opal, Gregory Opal, Claudia (Bill) Fitzgerald; son-in-law, Frank Caccia; grandchildren, James (JR) McGinn, Lydia (Hector) Leon, Will Fitzgerald; great-granddaughter, Aurora (Rory) Leon; cousin and dear friend, Wenda Belden; nephews, David (Annette) Wagner, Jamie (Joanna) Wagner and a niece, Michele (Frank) Mitchell. Muriel/Mom was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Muriel's family wishes to thank Christine Cary, Town of Colonie Senior Resources Director, for her undivided attention and care through her senior years and the Community Hospice of Saratoga County, especially her dedicated nurse, Ronnie Tucker, for her gentle care and support. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Albany, NY. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or to Community Hospice of Saratoga County. Online condolences may be expressed at







Opal, Muriel Louise COLONIE Muriel Louise Opal, 89 of Colonie, passed away September 21, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady on March 13, 1930, a daughter to Wilfred Leon and Dora Z. (St. Louis) Carter. Muriel worked as a secretary in her earlier years but as her children were growing up, she wanted to focus on caring for her family. A woman devoted to her spiritual faith, her family was her main priority along with the "furry" members of the family. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and loved to visit with people. She was always mindful to those in need. Muriel was very proud of the special honor bestowed upon her in 2017 for the Senior Lifetime Achievement Award from the Capital District Senior Issues Forum from the Town of Colonie Senior Resources. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Opal; daughter, Roxanne Opal-Caccia; daughter-in-law, Janice Opal; her parents Leon and Dora Carter; her sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Joe Wagner; her nephews and niece-in-law, Paul, Stephen and Barbara Wagner; her dear friend, Robert Guyette. Muriel is survived by her children, Jeffery Opal, Gregory Opal, Claudia (Bill) Fitzgerald; son-in-law, Frank Caccia; grandchildren, James (JR) McGinn, Lydia (Hector) Leon, Will Fitzgerald; great-granddaughter, Aurora (Rory) Leon; cousin and dear friend, Wenda Belden; nephews, David (Annette) Wagner, Jamie (Joanna) Wagner and a niece, Michele (Frank) Mitchell. Muriel/Mom was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Muriel's family wishes to thank Christine Cary, Town of Colonie Senior Resources Director, for her undivided attention and care through her senior years and the Community Hospice of Saratoga County, especially her dedicated nurse, Ronnie Tucker, for her gentle care and support. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Albany, NY. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or to Community Hospice of Saratoga County. Online condolences may be expressed at NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close