Marchand, Muriel WATERFORD On March 5, 2019, Muriel Marchand went home to her true citizenship in Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth. She was a woman of noble character, a woman of beautiful grace and soothing touch. She was the loveliest reflection of all the light and goodness in the World. Born on November 13, 1923, she was the beloved daughter of John J. Casey and Lillian Keeler Casey; cherished and adoring wife of the late George J. Marchand; a mother who loved beyond measure her children, Charlene Marchand of North Chatham, Denise Roque (Dr. Romeo Roque) of Longmeadow, Mass., Christopher G. Marchand (Victoria) of Waterford and the late Charles Marchand; honored grandmother of Dr. Tara Roque of Bethesda, Md., Christopher Marchand and Jivon Reo of Waterford; and proud great-grandmother of Luke and Lily Hibey, Stella, Cal, Mac and Anthony Jr. Reo, and Lucia Marchand. Each of their names is engraved in the heart of Muriel. Blessed with not only a large and loving family, over the course of decades, Muriel relished the company of countless friends - young and old - who enjoyed her rich humor and generous spirit. Muriel's entire family is deeply grateful for the warm and tender care that she received at Schuyler Ridge. They also express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Albany Medical Center and South Clinical Campus for their exceptional care and compassion at the end of her life. Surrounded by family, she passed into the hands of Jesus with dignity, respect, and love. All praises to the King of Calvary for the gift of righteousness and everlasting life! A private burial and celebration of her wonderful life will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those who wish to honor her may make contributions to Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202 or St. Mary's School, 12 6th St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019
