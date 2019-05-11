Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Nanes. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Memorial service 10:30 AM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nanes, Murray SLINGERLANDS Murray Nanes, 96, retired patent attorney for I.B.M., passed peacefully on May 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and listening to his beloved Louis Armstrong. Born February 2, 1923, in Brooklyn to Russian immigrant parents, Henry Nanes and Rebecca Goberman Nanes. Raised in the Bronx, he was fortunate to be able to receive a free college education at the City College of New York, receiving a degree in electrical engineering. Through the GI Bill after World War II, he went to law school and received his law degree from Brooklyn College. He worked for a short time for the City of New York, and was part of a team implementing the lighting system in the New York City subway system. He then moved to Poughkeepsie, where he worked as a patent attorney for I.B.M. He was eventually transferred to the Patent Department of I.B.M. in Yorktown Heights and moved to Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. in 1965. He was promoted numerous times until he ended up at I.B.M.'s world headquarters in Armonk, N.Y. He retired in 1988 and worked as a consultant for two years, before permanently retiring in 1989. He moved to Wellington, Fla., and lived there until September 2016, when he moved to the Beverwyck Independent Living community in Slingerlands until his death. Murray served his country during World War II in the Navy, where he was assigned to be an instructor of radar, because of his degree in engineering. Murray was predeceased by his beloved wife of 32 years, Lillian Kreindel Nanes, who died in 1979 of ovarian cancer. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Ruth Sandrow Nanes in 2013.Murray is survived by his cherished three children, Annette Nanes (Scott Meyer) of Albany, Carol Oren of East Greenbush, and Robert Nanes (Jaew Thewaram) of Cambridge, Mass. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren, Ohad Oren of East Greenbush, Orah LeHockey (Tim) of Albany, Lilah Weisberg (Lipa) of Albany, Lily Meyer of Astoria, N.Y., Justina Nanes of Miami, Fla. and Samuel Nanes of St. Petersberg, Fla. Also, his seven great-grandchildren, Naomi LeHockey, Dylan LeHockey, Ella Weisberg, Suri Weisberg, Navah Weisberg, Zev Oren, and Rafaela Oren, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany on Sunday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made in his honor to Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit











