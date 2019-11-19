Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra Beverly (Klein) Forman. View Sign Service Information Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater - Stillwater 729 Hudson Ave (Formerly 121 N. Hudson Ave) Stillwater , NY 12170 (518)-664-3731 Send Flowers Obituary

Forman, Myra Beverly (Klein) SCHENECTADY Myra Beverly (Klein) Forman passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. She was born on June 9, 1934, in Pittsfield General Hospital to Jacob and Lilian Klein. She grew up in Pittsfield with her older sister Elaine and her younger brother Charles "Chuck." She graduated from Pittsfield High School in June of 1952. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife, and sister. Myra is survived by her children, Daryl Forman of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Michael Forman (Linda) of Charleston, W.Va., Sheila Bellinger of Slingerlands, and Joseph Forman and Carolyn Gioia of Bridgewater, N.J.; grandchildren, Amanda and Andrea Bellinger, Donald Forman, Joshua Mallet, Andrew and Matthew Forman. She also leaves behind her sister Elaine Epstein and brother Chuck Klein, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Leonard "Lenny"; and daughter-in-law, Laura Forman. Soon after graduation, Myra went to work for the General Electric Company in Pittsfield as a drafts person. She lived with her cousin Myrna before marrying Leonard Forman in 1957. Soon they moved to Springfield, Mass. and then Hartford, Conn. and finally Schenectady in 1960 where she lived for the rest of her life. Myra was devoted to her family. She was loving and full of energy. She always made herself available to help others. Whenever anyone was looking for something she had a knack of finding it. She always posted notes on the walls consisting of phone numbers, addresses, pending appointments and notes on a variety of concerns. She ran a virtual taxi and errand service for family and friends. She provided essential help with Lenny's businesses after he retired from General Electric. Myra was very active. Into her 80's she attended exercise classes. She was a census taker worker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. When her own children were young, she often took them to visit her family in Pittsfield. She was a supportive mom and wife. In the early '70s when her oldest child, Daryl, had an extended hospitalization, she did not leave his side. Her love, sense of humor and energy will be missed by all who knew her. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at both Brookdale East Niskayuna and Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Little Falls, N.Y. There will be a private service on Wednesday, November 20, at Chase



