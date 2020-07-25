1/1
Myron James Houghton
1941 - 2020
Houghton, Myron James ANKENY, Iowa Myron James Houghton, 78, entered the glorious presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, in Ankeny, Iowa, due to complications connected with COVID-19. Born and raised in Schenectady to William and Louise Houghton, Myron's relationship with Christ began at the age of nine. After attending a local Bible club, he trusted in Christ's death and resurrection for salvation from sin. After dedicating his life to the Lord, he pursued training in systematic theology that culminated in two bachelor's degrees, three master's degrees, and three doctorates (along with a variety of certificates). "Dr. Myron" used his education to serve the Lord as a theology professor, first at Denver Baptist Bible College (1971-1983) and finally at Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary (1983-2019). It is hard to fathom the number of lives and ministries the Lord shaped through the life and teaching of Dr. Houghton. Myron is survived by his twin brother George (Karen); sister Ginger; niece Rebekah and nephew James. His funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. in the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 West Lydius St., Schenectady followed by burial in the Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Theological Seminary, 1900 NW 4th St., Ankeny, IA, 50021, where there is a scholarship in his name. While he will be missed dearly, we rejoice that his faith - and theology - have become sight in the presence of his Savior. To express online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ankeny Baptist Church
JUL
20
Service
10:00 AM
Ankeny Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
July 25, 2020
Myron and George were among the nicest people in our 1959 graduation class at Mont Pleasant High School.. Please accept my sympathy.
Nancy Davis Barney
Classmate
July 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss of your brother. May the knowing you will be reunited in Heaven comfort you at this time
Hugs prayers and love Tina, Tiffany and Vinny.
Tina McDonald
Family Friend
July 19, 2020
Tina
McDonald
Acquaintance
July 19, 2020
What a wonderful man we had the pleasure of meeting....❤ Rest In Peace dear Myron
Mario and Anna Filippelli
Neighbor
July 18, 2020
I have many fond memories of time spent with Myron and George during our shared time at Dallas Seminary. I regret that we were unable to maintain contact over the years. I am grateful for the evidence of his wonderful contribution to theological education for many years. May God give his family many happy memories, peace for today, and resurrection hope for tomorrow.
Stan Fowler
Friend
July 18, 2020
Praying for the Houghton Family
Troy Rose
Student
July 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Myron was a big part of your daily life. May God comfort you during this time.
Sherry and Scot Rathbun
Acquaintance
