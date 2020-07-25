Houghton, Myron James ANKENY, Iowa Myron James Houghton, 78, entered the glorious presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, in Ankeny, Iowa, due to complications connected with COVID-19. Born and raised in Schenectady to William and Louise Houghton, Myron's relationship with Christ began at the age of nine. After attending a local Bible club, he trusted in Christ's death and resurrection for salvation from sin. After dedicating his life to the Lord, he pursued training in systematic theology that culminated in two bachelor's degrees, three master's degrees, and three doctorates (along with a variety of certificates). "Dr. Myron" used his education to serve the Lord as a theology professor, first at Denver Baptist Bible College (1971-1983) and finally at Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary (1983-2019). It is hard to fathom the number of lives and ministries the Lord shaped through the life and teaching of Dr. Houghton. Myron is survived by his twin brother George (Karen); sister Ginger; niece Rebekah and nephew James. His funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. in the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 West Lydius St., Schenectady followed by burial in the Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Theological Seminary, 1900 NW 4th St., Ankeny, IA, 50021, where there is a scholarship in his name. While he will be missed dearly, we rejoice that his faith - and theology - have become sight in the presence of his Savior. To express online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
.