Luntz, Dr. Myron ALBANY Dr. Myron Luntz, 80 of Albany, passed away on June 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born January 16, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y. In 1964, Myron married his high school sweetheart, Susan Jassen, and they remained together until she passed in 2011. Myron loved his family dearly. He is survived by Barbara K. (Luntz) Weiler, daughter; Jonathan Luntz, son; and grandsons, Noah Luntzlara and Jared Weiler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Ann (Lupo) Luntz; and his brother, Fred "Lenny" Luntz. Myron graduated from City College of New York in 1962 and went on to earn a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Connecticut in 1968. He began his career as a visiting professor at Aarhus University in Denmark from 1968-1969, and then worked for over two decades as a professor of physics at the State University of New York at Fredonia. As a professor, what he found most rewarding was his personal interactions with students. His favorite class to teach was Physics 101 for non- majors and he also enjoyed mentoring students in the Educational Opportunity Program. Though he never thought of himself as a scholar, he had a passion for knowledge, especially history and politics. He was an avid tropical fish hobbyist and co-founded the Chautauqua County Aquarium Association. He also took pleasure in writing poetry, raising succulent plants, and playing chess. Myron resided at Teresian House for the last several years of his life, and built meaningful relationships with both residents and staff. He will be greatly missed by many. Memorial donations may be made in Myron Luntz's name to Fredonia College Foundation, 272 Central Avenue, State University of New York at Fredonia, Fredonia, NY 14063; (716)673-3321 https://give-to-fredonia.formstack.com/forms/campaign An online guestbook is available at www.levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 23, 2020.