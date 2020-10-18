Edwards, N. Joel ALTAMONT N. Joel Edwards, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM (Cardiology), a Christian, husband, father, veterinarian, and friend passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Southampton, Long Island, he moved to Altamont in 1970 and practiced veterinary medicine until his retirement in 2010. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Cindy, and their fur baby Libby; his children, David (and partner Paula), Amy (Rob) Rothe, and Carol (Michael) Hickins; his grandchildren, Kim, Kristy, Emma, Ava and Max; his great-granddaughters, Kaylynn and Brynlynn; his great-grandsons, Zia and Lancing; his sister Patricia (David) Dibblee; nieces, nephews, many colleagues and friends. He was predeceased by his grandson, Bowy. A private memorial service will be held by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Joel's wish is for all to dedicate themselves in some way toward the betterment of mankind, this earth, and to individual spiritual nourishment. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Caregivers Inc., 2021 Western Ave., Suite 104, Albany, NY 12203, The Altamont Reformed Church, 129 Lincoln Ave., Altamont, NY, 12009, or The N. Joel Edwards, DVM Cardiac Resident Fund at the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, Alumni Affairs and Development, Cornell Veterinary Medicine, 930 Campus Road, Ithaca, NY 14853. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarco-StoneFuneralHome.com
