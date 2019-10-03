Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nan Elizabeth Weltz. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Christ the King Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Christ the King Church Send Flowers Obituary

Weltz, Nan Elizabeth SCHENECTADY Nan Elizabeth (Diefendorf) Weltz, 72, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Irving and Marjorie Diefendorf; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie (Newkirk) Diefendorf. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jeff; her son Brian (Melissa); grandson Alexander; brothers, Mark (Barbara) and Paul Diefendorf; sister Marie (Michael) Breen; nephews, Crick (Wendy) and Jake (Sarah) Diefendorf, and Kevin (Suzanne) Breen; nieces, Jessica (Art) Tabakian, Terry and Lisa Sawyer, Erin Breen and Kate (Matthew) Gulino, Allie and Tess Diefendorf; and many great-nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Nan also leaves behind many faithful friends who will cherish her memory forever. Nan was educated in Albany at the Vincentian Institute then received her nursing degree from St. Peter's Hospital and her master's from Russell Sage College. After beginning her career at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, Nan spent 30 years as a director at St. Peter's Hospital, overseeing critical care and the emergency room. She also mentored many young nurses including her sister, Marie. After retiring, Nan and Jeff enjoyed many Yankees games, Broadway shows, frequent weekend trips, annual trips to Aruba and spending time with family and friends. Always the hostess, her backyard pool was a frequent gathering place for parties and special occasions. The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary Ellen Drislane, M.D. and Sister Katherine Graber, R.S.M., for their care and friendship throughout Nan's life and illness. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church. A visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 and JDRF, Northeastern New York Chapter, 950 New Loudon Rd., Suite #330, Latham, NY, 12110. Please make checks payable to JDRF.







Weltz, Nan Elizabeth SCHENECTADY Nan Elizabeth (Diefendorf) Weltz, 72, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Irving and Marjorie Diefendorf; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie (Newkirk) Diefendorf. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jeff; her son Brian (Melissa); grandson Alexander; brothers, Mark (Barbara) and Paul Diefendorf; sister Marie (Michael) Breen; nephews, Crick (Wendy) and Jake (Sarah) Diefendorf, and Kevin (Suzanne) Breen; nieces, Jessica (Art) Tabakian, Terry and Lisa Sawyer, Erin Breen and Kate (Matthew) Gulino, Allie and Tess Diefendorf; and many great-nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Nan also leaves behind many faithful friends who will cherish her memory forever. Nan was educated in Albany at the Vincentian Institute then received her nursing degree from St. Peter's Hospital and her master's from Russell Sage College. After beginning her career at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, Nan spent 30 years as a director at St. Peter's Hospital, overseeing critical care and the emergency room. She also mentored many young nurses including her sister, Marie. After retiring, Nan and Jeff enjoyed many Yankees games, Broadway shows, frequent weekend trips, annual trips to Aruba and spending time with family and friends. Always the hostess, her backyard pool was a frequent gathering place for parties and special occasions. The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary Ellen Drislane, M.D. and Sister Katherine Graber, R.S.M., for their care and friendship throughout Nan's life and illness. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church. A visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 and JDRF, Northeastern New York Chapter, 950 New Loudon Rd., Suite #330, Latham, NY, 12110. Please make checks payable to JDRF. Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close