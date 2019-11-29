|
|
Byra, Nancy A. TROY Nancy A. Tokryman Byra, 74 of Grange Road, Troy died suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Peter Tokryman and Nellie Kondrat Tokryman; and wife for 52 years of Joseph T. Byra. She was raised in Cohoes, resided in Troy for over 50 years and was a 1963 graduate of Cohoes High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Nancy worked in the accounting field for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and enjoyed travel, shopping, concerts and plays. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church. Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Wendy (Mark) Byra-Camilli of Malta and Tracey Byra of Charlton; a son, Jason Byra of Loudonville; seven grandchildren; her siblings, Leo Tokryman of Loudonville, Helen Seger of The Villages, Fla., John Tokryman of Saratoga Springs and Janet Drummond of McKinney, Texas and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Tokryman. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, December 1, from 3- 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church 55 North Lake Ave., Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Randall Patterson, Pastor. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019