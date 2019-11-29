Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
55 North Lake Avenue
Troy, NY
Nancy A. Byra

Nancy A. Byra Obituary
Byra, Nancy A. TROY Nancy A. Tokryman Byra, 74 of Grange Road, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday from 3- 6 p.m. Funeral service on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
