Byra, Nancy A. TROY Nancy A. Tokryman Byra, 74 of Grange Road, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday from 3- 6 p.m. Funeral service on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019